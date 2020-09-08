Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 1,218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

