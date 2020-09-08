150,771 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

