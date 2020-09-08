Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,940 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in nVent Electric by 33.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 75.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE:NVT opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.