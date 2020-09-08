82,144 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after buying an additional 2,696,999 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,555,000 after buying an additional 1,609,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,306 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,131,000 after purchasing an additional 733,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

