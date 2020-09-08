Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26,076.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 299,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

