Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.48 Million in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 202,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

