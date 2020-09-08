Marshall Wace LLP Sells 301,605 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 62.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301,605 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

