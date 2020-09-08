Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,341,175 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $564,962.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,614.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,200.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,017 shares of company stock valued at $71,741,099 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

