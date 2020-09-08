Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,869,000 after buying an additional 453,036 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 33.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after buying an additional 209,099 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 630,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 76,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $758,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.