Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 48,174 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,089.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shares of PRU opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

