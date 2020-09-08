Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 13,504 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 4,738.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.27% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $6,524,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 298 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,256. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLAB stock opened at $243.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $271.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $232.53.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

