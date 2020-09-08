Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $3.05 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 77,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

B opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

