Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.50 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.84.

ISRG opened at $735.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $695.65 and a 200-day moving average of $576.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

