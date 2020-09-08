Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,997 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 322.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

LSXMA stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.