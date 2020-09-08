160,979 Shares in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

