Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,815 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BOX stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 358.25%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

