Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9,502.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Masco by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,821,000 after acquiring an additional 344,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Masco by 131.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

