Marshall Wace LLP Buys 175,192 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 17,042.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,192 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

