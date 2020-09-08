Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

