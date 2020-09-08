$1.56 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will report $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NYSE SLG opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

