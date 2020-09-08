United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $204,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in United Rentals by 24.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 401.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,845,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $186.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.