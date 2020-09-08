Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNP. Citigroup raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $22.41.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

