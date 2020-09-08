Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 41,900 Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth about $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordic American Tanker by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tanker by 63.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NAT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $543.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

