Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 10,300 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 127.3% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 360,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 202,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 205.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $265.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.