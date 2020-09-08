Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $431.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Scholar Rock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

