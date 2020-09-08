Brokerages Set Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 117,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $1,040,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $167.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 69.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

