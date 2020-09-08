Analysts Set So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Target Price at $14.87

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

So-Young International stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.88 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 599.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,013,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 1,725,622 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 872,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 215,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,435,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 188,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 136.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 51.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

