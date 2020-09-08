Analysts Set Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$53.50

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$41.24 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion and a PE ratio of 43.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 329.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

