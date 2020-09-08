CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives $57.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 11.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 86.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,368 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth $821,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 44.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 239,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

