Brokerages Set Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $21.06

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Switch’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $542,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,733,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,330,814.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $4,527,430. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 1,057.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Switch by 909.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,502 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $27,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Switch by 166.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Switch by 638.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

