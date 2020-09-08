National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Receives $30.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National General by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 542,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National General by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after buying an additional 549,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National General by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,174,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of National General by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 150,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National General by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94. National General has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

