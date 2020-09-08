Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADYYF shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Adyen alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,560.50 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $620.00 and a one year high of $1,778.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,669.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,250.33.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.