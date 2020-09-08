Analysts Set NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) PT at $30.22

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXTC. Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NextCure by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NextCure by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NextCure stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.68 and a quick ratio of 37.68. NextCure has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

