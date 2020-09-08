RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTMVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

