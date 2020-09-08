Analysts Set X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) PT at $17.75

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

