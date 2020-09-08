Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $8.43

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $6.45 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $79,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in B2Gold by 372.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 388,142 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $2,563,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

