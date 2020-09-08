IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered IQE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

