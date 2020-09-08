IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered IQE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC PLC
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC PLC
$1.56 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp This Quarter
$1.56 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp This Quarter
United Rentals, Inc. Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC
United Rentals, Inc. Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC
Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 41,900 Nordic American Tanker Ltd
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 41,900 Nordic American Tanker Ltd
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 10,300 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 10,300 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report