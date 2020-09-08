Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Receives $63.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 66.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viela Bio by 32.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viela Bio by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viela Bio by 126.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Viela Bio by 276.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

VIE stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

