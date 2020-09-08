Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $70.67 Average PT from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

