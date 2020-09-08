Zacks: Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Announce $2.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.43. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $3.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.83 to $18.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $312.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $296.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.