American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $41.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

