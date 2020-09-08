Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SLM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 403,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 5,561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 24,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

