ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53. Draftkings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Draftkings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

