Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 42,966 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,869.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.20. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

