7,200 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

JBGS stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 16,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,044.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.