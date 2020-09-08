ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,456,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 170,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after buying an additional 973,954 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,200,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after buying an additional 441,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVH opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

