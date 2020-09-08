Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $438,889.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

