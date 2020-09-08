ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Verisign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $203.54 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,111 shares of company stock worth $13,394,455. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

