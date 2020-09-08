ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 467,009 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,009 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,519,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 934,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.