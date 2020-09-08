4,835 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

